Find out what happened on the final day of this week’s Ryanair strikes in Spain

The final day of this week’s Ryanair strikes in Spain saw just 19 flights delayed at Malaga airport, with no cancellations.

According to the USO union, on the final day of this week’s round strike action carried out in Spain by Ryanair cabin crew staff (TCP) this Thursday, September 1, a total of 19 flights were delayed at Malaga airport. These delays occurred in eight departures and 11 arrivals at the Costa del Sol airport.

Similar industrial action by Iberia Express employees in Malaga had no effect whatsoever, with no delays reported. Andalucia’s other facility in Sevilla registered 15 of these delays, specifically, six departures and nine arrivals.

Nationwide, up until 7pm, a total of 232 Ryanair flights were delayed. There were no flight cancellations at any of the bases operated in Spain by the Irish airline.

Palma de Mallorca saw the most delayed flights, with a total of 51, followed by Barcelona’s El Prat facility with 44. Another 29 occurred at Madrid’s Barajas airport, 25 in Valencia, and 20 in Alicante.

There were six cancellations nationally with Iberia Express flights, all in Madrid. Tenerife South airport and Madrid also suffered one flight delay each, as reported by malagahoy.es.

According to USO, a dozen Iberia Express flights from London were deprogrammed for Spanish crews to prevent them from exercising their right to strike. The Iberia Express strike was convened from August 28 to September 6, while the Ryanair strike action will continue weekly, from Monday to Thursday, until January 7, 2023.

A Ryanair spokesperson told EWN: “These two tiny unions who represent only a handful of our Spanish cabin crew have held a number of poorly supported ‘strikes’ in June and July which have had little or no impact on Ryanair’s flights to or from Spain”.

“In July alone Ryanair operated over 3,000 daily flights and carried a record 16.8m passengers – many of them to/from Spain. Ryanair expects that these latest threatened strikes, which involve only a handful of our Spanish cabin crew, will have zero impact on our Spanish flights or schedules in August or September”, they continued.

“On a point of correction, while a tiny number of Ryanair flights in Spain were cancelled or delayed in July, this was mostly due to ATC strikes and flight delays. No flights were cancelled in July due to these unsuccessful and poorly supported strikes by these two minority unions (USO & SITCPLA) who represent only a small handful of Ryanair Spanish cabin crew”.

They concluded: “The vast majority of Ryanair’s Spanish cabin crew are represented by the CCOO union who have already reached a labour agreement with Ryanair which covers most of our Spanish cabin crew”.

