By Matthew Roscoe • 02 September 2022

Shock as football club's young press officer dies suddenly and unexpectedly aged 26. Image: Huddersfield Town/Twitter

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN Football Club is mourning the loss of communications team member Eleanor Haigh who died suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, September 2.

Huddersfield Town Football announced that Eleanor Haigh had died suddenly at the age of 26 via a post on social media, on behalf of the family, as reported by the Examiner.

“We’re devastated that our friend & colleague Eleanor Haigh passed away today,” the club wrote on Twitter.

“26-year-old El, a hugely popular member of our communications team, worked for #htafc for four years & will be massively missed by us all. Our thoughts are with her parents, friends, & family.”

The unexpected death of the young woman led to hundreds of tributes flooding social media.

Mark Devlin wrote: “This is devastating. I was very fortunate to have worked with Eleanor. She was a lovely young lady, dedicated and a great member of the team. On behalf of everyone at Leyton Orient FC, I send our deepest condolences to her family and her friends and colleagues at HTAFC.”

Chicho said: “We are all devastated and saddened to hear of the passing of Eleanor. We have lost a beautiful person and close friend. All of our thoughts are with her family and friends. Rest in peace Eleanor.”

We are all devastated and saddened to hear of the passing of Eleanor.

We have lost a beautiful person and close friend. All of our thoughts are with her family and friends.

“Sad news & so sorry to hear at this very difficult time and please pass on my condolences goes to Eleanor’s parents friends family & loved ones #HTAFC 💔” wrote another person.

“Ellie was such a lovely, genuine lass. Condolences to her family and everyone who knew her at Town. #htafc” wrote Leon Wobschall.

“Absolutely heartbreaking, we met as interns at htafc at the very start of our careers. Such a hard and diligent worker but above all, a lovely person to be around. Thoughts are with your family and friends El😔💙” wrote another person.

While another person said: “Sometimes you read something that touches you beyond words. Reading all the tributes from colleagues and friends for this young lady is humbling. You never know what imprint you leave on this world but she has left a massive footprint on our club and football family. #htafc”

The Examiner‘s own Steven Chicken said: “Absolutely devastating news for everyone connected with Huddersfield Town. I was lucky enough to call Eleanor not just a kind-of colleague but also a friend and this is just so tragic and unfair.

“Eleanor was funny and friendly and open with everyone. She was so passionate about the club and I know she was like a big sister to some of the younger players too; she was so adorably proud whenever an academy player made their first-team debut.

“I will miss her deeply and I know everyone who knew her will too. Sending thoughts to her family and friends above all else and to her colleagues at the club who have had to push through an impossibly difficult week.”

The sudden death of Eleanor comes after a young female footballer passed away unexpectedly earlier in the week.

Danielle Cubitt, who played for Aylesford Football Club and was also a match official at Gillingham, died on Tuesday, August 30.

The club from Kent (UK) said on Wednesday, August 31: “We’re devastated to confirm that our AFC family superstar Danielle Cubitt has sadly passed away on the 30th of August. It was unexpected and sudden.

“Our thoughts are with her family & partner & we ask that their privacy is respected at this delicate moment.”

Tragically, on the same in Spain, a young Italian man died while having a rest in his hotel bed.

Elia Fiorio, 24, died suddenly and unexpectedly at an unnamed hotel on the Balearic Island of Spain’s Mallorca on Tuesday, August 30.

He was found by his two friends, who had left him alive to go to the beach.

Prior to his friend’s going to the beach, Elia, who was said to be a healthy young man, had complained of having a headache so said he would skip the beach and go out with his friends in the evening.

He apparently went to get some rest in bed.

However, when the two friends returned, he had died.