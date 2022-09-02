By Joshua Manning • 02 September 2022 • 16:24

Former Deputy Head of Moscow Metro sentenced for murder of Russian beauty queen Credit: Telegram @ENews112

A court has declared the former Head of Moscow Metro Department, Alexander Popov, guilty for the murder of a Russian beauty queen, as reported on Friday, September 2.

The former Head of Moscow Metro Department reportedly killed Russian beauty queen Xenia Sapozhkova in August 2021.

Sapozhkova who was Miss Kuzbass 2010, was married to Popov, and was murdered after a quarrel between the couple.

The following day, Popov reportedly took Xenia Sapozhkova’s body out and buried it.

In January 2022 the accused himself reported his wife missing. He said that the woman had gone on holiday to Africa six months earlier.

All this time Popov had been doing social media for her and deceiving the murdered woman’s relatives.

Investigators found that Sapozhkova had not crossed the border and that Popov had her phone.

The news follows reports of Ravil Maganov, the chairman of Russian energy company Lukoil’s board of directors reportedly dying under mysterious circumstances, as reported on Thursday, September 1.

The chairman of Russian energy company Lukoil, Ravil Maganov, 67, was found dead after allegedly falling from a ward on the 6th floor of a hospital in Moscow, where he was being treated.

What caused the businessman’s fall is not yet known. Law enforcement agencies are reportedly working at the scene and an investigation has been launched.

