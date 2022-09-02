By Matthew Roscoe • 02 September 2022 • 15:20
German ‘Die Linke’ Party calls for protests amid Germany's exploding energy prices. Image: Die Linke/Official
The German ‘Die Linke’ Party, whose co-leader Susanne Hennig-Wellsow resigned back in April citing sexism in the party’s ranks, said they will take it to the streets amid exploding prices for electricity and gas.
“Protests are already forming against the impoverishment programme and the government’s inaction,” the party said on Friday, September 2.
“We support these protests and organise them many times. We will not tolerate right-wingers and Nazis at these protests and reject the attempt to delegitimise protests against the impoverishment programme as extremist or right-wing extremists.
“We will call for social protests against the federal government together with the DIE LINKE party and alliance partners throughout the republic. The SPD, the Greens and the FDP should dress warmly!”
The party said that “Germany is facing the greatest social upheavals in decades.”
It added: “The prices for electricity and gas are exploding, the federal government is just watching and leaves the people who urgently need support out in the cold.
“Through measures such as the gas levy, the traffic light coalition is even actively participating in the impoverishment of the population. At the same time, energy companies are making huge profits on the backs of consumers.
“The traffic light coalition is not prepared to introduce an excess profits tax for energy companies in order to set limits to this profiteering, as has long been done in some European countries.
“It can be assumed that the announced relief package falls far short of what is actually needed and will not be enough for most people to make ends meet.”
“We clearly say no to this policy and will take the social protest to parliament and to the streets! This is the right way to offer the growing discontent a voice from the left. Together we have a great chance to be visible with a clear social profile and to take an important role in the social disputes,” it added.
The German ‘Die Linke’ (The Left) Party then listed their demands:
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.