By Matthew Roscoe • 02 September 2022 • 15:54
World's most expensive goalkeeper gets engaged to former Miss Universe Spain. Image: @kepaarrizabalaga/Instagram
The world’s most expensive goalkeeper took to Instagram on Thursday, September 1 to announce that Andrea Martinez, voted Miss Universe Spain 2020, had said yes to his marriage proposal.
The couple got engaged after attending the wedding of Elche-born footballer Saúl Ñíguez and enjoying a magical summer in Costa del Sol’s Marbella.
“SHE SAID YES,” the 27-year-old Spanish goalkeeper wrote.
For her part, the 29-year-old said: “Yes! Yes! And yes always! I love you.”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kepa Arrizabalaga Revuelta (@kepaarrizabalaga)
A post shared by Kepa Arrizabalaga Revuelta (@kepaarrizabalaga)
The couple started dating in 2021 although they did not go public with their relationship until early 2022.
The Spanish international joined Premier League side, Chelsea, in 2018, in a transfer worth €80 million (£72 million).
Andrea Martinez is a Spanish beauty queen and national titleholder.
Chelsea’s former goalkeeper and technical and performance advisor, Petr Čech, was among those that congratulated the couple on their exciting news.
While former teammate Ross Barkley wrote: “Congrats bro.”
And the club said: “Congratulations to you both!”
Kepa is currently the London club’s backup goalkeeper behind Édouard Mendy.
Andrea, who used to play basketball and can speak fluent English, Spanish and Italian, has now joined Kepa in London although for work reasons she will continue to travel around the world, according to Hola magazine.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.