By Matthew Roscoe • 02 September 2022 • 15:54

World's most expensive goalkeeper gets engaged to former Miss Universe Spain. Image: @kepaarrizabalaga/Instagram

CHELSEA goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has got engaged to former Miss Universe Spain Andrea Martinez.

The world’s most expensive goalkeeper took to Instagram on Thursday, September 1 to announce that Andrea Martinez, voted Miss Universe Spain 2020, had said yes to his marriage proposal.

The couple got engaged after attending the wedding of Elche-born footballer Saúl Ñíguez and enjoying a magical summer in Costa del Sol’s Marbella.

“SHE SAID YES,” the 27-year-old Spanish goalkeeper wrote.

For her part, the 29-year-old said: “Yes! Yes! And yes always! I love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kepa Arrizabalaga Revuelta (@kepaarrizabalaga)

The couple started dating in 2021 although they did not go public with their relationship until early 2022.

The Spanish international joined Premier League side, Chelsea, in 2018, in a transfer worth €80 million (£72 million).

Andrea Martinez is a Spanish beauty queen and national titleholder.

Chelsea’s former goalkeeper and technical and performance advisor, Petr Čech, was among those that congratulated the couple on their exciting news.

While former teammate Ross Barkley wrote: “Congrats bro.”

And the club said: “Congratulations to you both!”

Kepa is currently the London club’s backup goalkeeper behind Édouard Mendy.

Andrea, who used to play basketball and can speak fluent English, Spanish and Italian, has now joined Kepa in London although for work reasons she will continue to travel around the world, according to Hola magazine.

