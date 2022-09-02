By Matthew Roscoe • 02 September 2022 • 23:13

BREAKING: Legendary Hollywood icon reveals she has been diagnosed with cancer. Image: Jaguar PS/Shutterstock.com

ONE of Hollywood’s true icons revealed on Friday, September 2, that she has cancer.

Taking to Instagram, Hollywood icon Jane Fonda revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer.

“So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments,” she said.

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.

“I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realise, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this.

“Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right.”

The 84-year-old continued: “We also need to be talking much more not just about cures but about causes so we can eliminate them. For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine.

“I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism.

“Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age –almost 85– definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.

“We’re living through the most consequential time in human history because what we do or don’t do right now will determine what kind of future there will be and I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox and that very much includes continuing to build this Fire Drill Fridays community and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change.”

“The midterms are looming, and they are beyond consequential so you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions,” she concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane Fonda (@janefonda)

Alongside being an actress, activist, and former fashion model, the American is probably best known for her 1982 Jane Fonda’s Workout video became the highest-selling VHS of the 20th century.

She won two Academy Awards for Best Actress – for Klute (1971) and Coming Home (1978).

People reacted to the news on social media.

One person said: “Jane Fonda making her entire cancer announcement post about healthcare inequality, reducing environmental causes for cancer, and continuing her activism, i honestly don’t know a better person.”

jane fonda making her entire cancer announcement post about healthcare inequality, reducing environmental causes for cancer, and continuing her activism, i honestly don’t know a better person — s (@Iauraroslin) September 2, 2022

Another said: “jane fonda staying the strongest woman even through illness, she will never cease to impress me ❤️”

jane fonda staying the strongest woman even through illness, she will never cease to impress me ❤️ — véro // ✿ (@vlovesemma) September 2, 2022

“jane fonda, you deserve only love, happiness and healthy from the life,” wrote another.

jane fonda, you deserve only love, happiness and healthy from the life. pic.twitter.com/XD6spWK0j0 — 🌻ste+chia (@stexpatrick) September 2, 2022

While another person wrote: “Jane Fonda announcing she has cancer and still taking the time to acknowledge inequity in healthcare and the importance of the elections. Truly an icon.”

Jane Fonda announcing she has cancer and still taking the time to acknowledge inequity in healthcare and the importance of the elections. Truly an icon. — Clara (@thatclarafied) September 2, 2022

