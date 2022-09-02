New monkeypox strain identified in the UK after patient travels to West Africa

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 September 2022 • 14:01

Image - monkeypox virus: Viacheslav Lopatin/shutterstock

A new monkeypox strain has been identified in the UK according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The announcement on Friday, September 2 comes after Belgium recorded the first death due to monkeypox.

UKHSA said that an unnamed individual had been admitted to High Consequence Infectious Disease (HCID) unit at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital. It added that it was now working to establish whether anyone else had been exposed to the virus, although as of today no further cases had been found.

UKHSA incident director, Dr Sophia Maki, said: “We are working to contact the individuals who had close contact with the case prior to confirmation of their infection, to assess them as necessary and provide advice.”

As previously announced, Dr Maki said the danger to the public was very low and that with stringent infection control procedures in place, the possibility of transmission was extremely low.

The agency has, however, issued a new request for anyone travelling to the region to be alert for the symptoms of monkeypox and to take the necessary care to limit the possibility of infection. They said anyone with a high temperature, headache, muscle and backache, swollen glands, shivering and exhaustion should contact a doctor or the local medical centre.

With more than 13,000 people now affected internationally, the virus has spread quickly amongst the gay and homosexual communities in more than 70 countries. Medical professionals believe that sexual closeness is the most likely form of transmission.

Anyone returning to the UK with symptoms has been strongly advised to call 101.

The identification of a new monkeypox strain in the UK will be of concern with the UK facing a shortfall of monkeypox vaccine doses.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.