News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 02 September 2022 • 16:10

Caption: PARKING SPACE: Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez at the Calle Jaen site two weeks ago Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

Easier parking BENIDORM’S 100-capacity car park in Calle Jaen brings a total of 400 free parking spots to the Levante zone. This will alleviate problems once work begins on the Avenida Beniarda railway underpass, when parking spaces will be reserved for residents in that area over the next 12 months.

Beach okayed CALPE town hall reopened the La Fossa beach on the morning of September 1, announcing that it was safe to use after suspected pollution was detected the previous day. Analyses by the Generalitat’s Agriculture department pronounced that the seawater had once again reached “optimum levels”, municipal sources revealed.

Fiestas frocks THE display of sumptuous dresses worn by La Nucia’s fiestas queens since 1971 will not close as announced on September 1 but continues until September 21. The exhibition can be visited from 10am until 2pm and between 5pm and 8pm, Monday to Friday. Saturdays open 10am until 1pm.

Pool approved EL CAMPELLO’S covered municipal swimming pool, which was originally ready for use in 2017 but has never opened, is closer to functioning after what has been described as an “administrative gymkhana.” Nevertheless only Partido Popular and Vox councillors approved the town hall’s resolution of objections to the project.

Diving risk ENVIRONMENTALIST group Ecologistas Marina Alta (EAMA) warned that jet-skis have been routinely ridden over divers off Javea’s beaches throughout this summer. It had been happening “constantly and on a daily basis”, EAMA warned, but predicted that nothing would be done to remedy the situation until an accident occurred.

