Participating in shopping voucher scheme made easy in Alfaz (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 02 September 2022 • 12:10

ALFAZ: Shopping Voucher scheme starts on September 8 Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ town hall has made a video explaining how local shops and businesses can take part in the Bono Consumo (Shopping Voucher) initiative.

“The video is very easy to follow and explains step by step the procedures for taking part in the campaign,” said Finance councillor Jose Plaza, who stressed its benefits in creating employment and boosting the local economy.

Thanks to a €117,526 subsidy from the Dìputacion provincial council’s Consumer Promotion programme, shops and businesses taking part in the scheme will receive in full the 50 per cent discount they give on purchases made with vouchers.

Residents registered on the municipal Padron may purchase vouchers – with a €100 maximum – for 50 per cent of their face value to exchange in participating shops and businesses from September 8,.

The video for participating businesses can be viewed on https://youtu.be/h7GP3r8yV-c while full details of the Bono Consumo are given on the www.alfasbonosconsumo.es website.

