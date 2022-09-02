By Joshua Manning • 02 September 2022 • 13:25

Russia to potentially hold referendum on accession of new territories in November Credit: pudiq/Shutterstock.com

A referendum on the accession of new territories to Russia may be held in November. It would be timed to coincide with National Unity Day according to reports by Russian media on Friday, September 2.

The news of Russia potentially holding a referendum on the accession of new territories was reported by Russian News Agency Baza.

According to Baza, some employees of the Federal Protective Service of Russia (FSO) and the presidential administration have been warned about a special business trip to take place in the autumn.

The trip would allegedly visit the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s republics, as well as the ZaporizhzhIa and Kherson regions.

According to our the news agency , employees of the FSO and the AP will have to prepare for a referendum on joining Russia.

Initially, the referendum was planned to be held by the unified election day on September 11. However, it has now become clear that it will not be held in time for that date, so the deadline has been shifted.

A poll on joining the Russian Federation is now planned for November 4, when Russia celebrates National Unity Day.

However, according to Baza, even that date is considered to be approximate rather than final – the date of the referendum may be shifted again.

The news follows reports that claim Ukraine’s Air Force have reportedly shot down a Russian “Cartograph drone” in Mykolaiv, as reported on Friday, September 2.

