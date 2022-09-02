By Joshua Manning • 02 September 2022 • 18:22

Russian Foreign Ministry threatens US over becoming party in Ukraine conflict Credit: pudiq/Shutterstock.com

The Russian Foreign Ministry has threatened the US after claiming it is coming close to becoming a party in the Ukraine War, as reported on Friday, September 2.

Russian Foreign Ministry deputy head Sergei Ryabkov threatened the US for its involvement in Ukraine , claiming that it is separated by a “thin” line from becoming a party to the conflict in Ukraine.

“We have repeatedly warned the United States of the consequences that can come when the United States, by carrying out this pumping and engaging in other forms of direct support for Kyiv, essentially puts itself in a position close to what can be called a party to the conflict, he stated.

“The fine line that separates the U.S. from turning into a party to the conflict should not serve as some kind of illusion to the rabid anti-Russian forces that once they cross it, everything will remain as it is,” he said.

The news follows reports claiming a referendum on the accession of new territories to Russia may be held in November.

It would be timed to coincide with National Unity Day according to reports by Russian media on Friday, September 2.

Initially, the referendum was planned to be held by the unified election day on September 11. However, it has now become clear that it will not be held in time for that date, so the deadline has been shifted.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.