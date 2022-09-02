Shipping in Turkey-Ukraine Bosphorus Strait suspended due to ’emergency’

By Chris King • 02 September 2022 • 5:13

Image of a vessel in the port of Odesa. Credit: Elaina Larina / Shutterstock.com

An emergency situation led to the Turkish Coast Guard suspending all shipping in the Black Sea’s Bosphorus Strait connecting with Ukraine.

On Thursday, September 1, the Turkish Coast Guard announced that the navigation of ships through the Bosphorus Strait had been suspended due to an emergency situation.

According to the governor’s office, a cargo ship – the Panama-flagged Lady Zehma – was heading from Ukraine to Istanbul when she ran aground at around 6pm GMT, resulting in a state of emergency being declared in the Black Sea, as reported by the maritime news website gcaptain.com.

@Reuters reports that the Lady Zehma, a cargo ship carrying 3,000+ tonnes of corn from #Ukraine drifted aground in Istanbul on Thursday, halting shipping on Turkey's Bosphorus strait. You can monitor movements in the area on https://t.co/lzq1CVkc6w pic.twitter.com/lCF2oLaJdK — MarineTraffic (@MarineTraffic) September 1, 2022

The 173-metre-long (567-foot-long) ship was said to be carrying 3,000 tonnes of corn from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk in Odesa, under a U.N.-brokered export deal, but somehow drifted aground when she was nearing Istanbul.

It is thought that the steering control suffered a failure and the boat eventually anchored safely in Bebek Bay. Her final destination was Ravenna, Italy. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Traffic in the Bosphorus Strait was closed due to a cargo ship from Ukraine getting stuck on land.pic.twitter.com/FG4YlJrTEJ — Information Worldwide (@InfoEarthwide) September 1, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.