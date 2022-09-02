Shipping in Turkey-Ukraine Bosphorus Strait suspended due to ’emergency’

BREAKING NEWS: Beloved British presenter Bill Turnbull dies aged 66 Close
By Chris King • 02 September 2022 • 5:13

Image of a vessel in the port of Odesa. Credit: Elaina Larina / Shutterstock.com

An emergency situation led to the Turkish Coast Guard suspending all shipping in the Black Sea’s Bosphorus Strait connecting with Ukraine.

 

On Thursday, September 1, the Turkish Coast Guard announced that the navigation of ships through the Bosphorus Strait had been suspended due to an emergency situation.

According to the governor’s office, a cargo ship – the Panama-flagged Lady Zehma – was heading from Ukraine to Istanbul when she ran aground at around 6pm GMT, resulting in a state of emergency being declared in the Black Sea, as reported by the maritime news website gcaptain.com.

The 173-metre-long (567-foot-long) ship was said to be carrying 3,000 tonnes of corn from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk in Odesa, under a U.N.-brokered export deal, but somehow drifted aground when she was nearing Istanbul.

It is thought that the steering control suffered a failure and the boat eventually anchored safely in Bebek Bay. Her final destination was Ravenna, Italy. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

