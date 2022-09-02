By Joshua Manning • 02 September 2022 • 17:11

Tenerife temporarily bans bathing at three beaches due to rainwater run-off Credit: Ayuntamiento Granadilla de Abona

A temporary ban on bathing at three different beaches in Tenerife, has been established on Friday, September 2.

The Town Council of Granadilla de Abona, Tenerife has, temporarily banned bathing at the Central Beach of El Médano, La Tejita and El Chinchorro due to the rainwater run-off that occurred yesterday on Thursday, September 1.

The Town Hall has decided to close these bathing areas as a precaution and in order to guarantee the appropriate levels of safety for the population, while awaiting the results of the relevant counter-analyses that are being carried out by the Municipal Service itself.

As soon as the analyses are suitable for bathing, they will be reopened.

