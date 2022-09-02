The Gasparot primary school in Villajoyosa (Alicante) say goodbye to prefabs

By Linda Hall • 02 September 2022 • 13:10

SPECIAL DELIVERY: Material for Villajoyosa’s newly-built Gasparot school Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

PUPILS at Villajoyosa’s Gasparot infants and primary school will no longer be taught in prefabs.

After 15 years, they have a new school where deliveries of desks, chairs, blackboards, cupboards and all the other items that a school requires are arriving each day, ready for the start of term on September 12.

“The prefabs belong to the past,” Villajoyosa’s Education councillor Xente Sebastia declared.

“Although preparing the classrooms for the new school year has been expensive, we are happy to see the hopes of 450 families become reality as their children say goodbye to the prefabs and start school in a Gasparot that is decent, efficient and modern,” Sebastia said.

