By Guest Writer • 02 September 2022 • 11:58

Palma de Mallorca was a very popular destination Credit: Jennifer Ventura Martil Shutterstock

TOURISM in Spain continues to recover with foreign visitor figures up in July even though numbers are still less than the same month in 2019.

Data supplied to the National Institute of Statistics (INE) by Frontur and Egatur showed that nearly 9.1 million international visitors arrived in July (92 per cent of the 2019 total) but with a spend of €11.87 billion, they spent almost much as in 2019.

“This is extraordinary data that confirms our expectation that in 2022 we would already experience a summer like the ones before, despite the challenge represented by the current inflation problems.” said the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto.

In July, the average expenditure per tourist increased from €1,209 to €1,309 and the average stay also increased slightly.

The United Kingdom continues to supply the largest number of visitors with 1.9 million tourists (88 per cent of those who came in July 2019), followed by France, with more than 1.4 million (98 per cent compared to 2019) and Germany, with about 1.1 million, representing 88 per cent of those who arrived before the pandemic.

Countries that have increased their presence are Belgium, The Netherlands and Portugal and Americans are beginning to return although not in such large figures as pre-pandemic.

Most popular destinations in July were the Balearics, Catalonia and Valencia although in the year-to-date Catalonia took first place, the Balearics second and the Canaries third.

Thank you for reading 'Tourism in Spain continues to recover with foreign visitor figures up'