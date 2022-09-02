Ukraine destroys 12 Russian tanks in latest combat losses update

By Joshua Manning • 02 September 2022 • 11:19

On Friday, September 2, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces were shared on Twitter:

⚡️The General Staff of the Armed Forces posted a summary of the combat losses of the Russian troops as of 2 September. About 48,700 Russian soldiers were eliminated. pic.twitter.com/Tlh4Ij3Ss7 — Flash (@Flash43191300) September 2, 2022

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 48,700 after another 350 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed 12 more Russian tanks adding up to a total of 2009 tanks being destroyed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine also reported the destruction of two Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 11 artillery system and 21 Armoured Personnel Vehicles.

According to the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk oblast and holding the occupied districts of Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, as well as creating favourable conditions for resuming the offensive.

Units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out the task of strengthening the protection of the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

In the Slobozhansky direction, Russia is conducting combat operations in order to prevent the loss of control over the occupied borders and logistics routes in the Kharkiv oblast.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russia carried out shelling from tanks, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Ruski Tyshky, Cherkasy Tyshki, Pytomnyk, Velyki Prohody, Stary Saltiv, Petrivka, Peremoha, Dementiivka, Pryshyb.

In the Donetsk direction, Russia is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

In the Black Sea and Azov sea zones, Russia’s main efforts are focused on conducting reconnaissance and blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

Carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type are ready to use high-precision weapons.

Ukraine Defence Forces continue to attack Russian targets. Thus, in the settlement of Novoosinivka, Kharkiv Region, as a result of effective fire damage inflicted by the Ukraine Defence Forces on the night of August 31 to September 1, the enemy’s fuel and oil warehouse was destroyed.

The number of destroyed equipment and personnel is being clarified.

In the town of Tavriysk, Kherson oblast, on August 30, as a result of the fire damage to the location of Russia at the former motor-transport company, the enemy lost more than 20 pieces of weapons and military equipment, the loss of manpower.

The news comes after the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, on Thursday, September 1.

