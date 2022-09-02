By Joshua Manning • 02 September 2022 • 11:50

Ukraine shoots down top secret Russian reconnaisance "Cartograph" drone in Mykolaiv Credit: Twitter @TypxaNews

Ukraine’s Air Force have reportedly shot down a Russian “Cartograph drone” in Mykolaiv, as reported on Friday, September 2.

Photos of the Russian “Cartograph” drone shot down by the Air Force Command of Ukraine were shared on Twitter:

“The Russian drone “Kartograph”, which is part of the “Ptero” family of multi-purpose unmanned systems, was landed.”

“The released photos show a camera with 12 lenses designed to create terrain plans.”

The Russian drone "Kartograph", which is part of the "Ptero" family of multi-purpose unmanned systems, was landed. The released photos show a camera with 12 lenses designed to create terrain plans. pic.twitter.com/Uhgdaj4K86 — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) September 2, 2022

“⚡️Today, at about 09.00, in the sky over the Mykolaiv region, an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated the Russian drone “Kartograph” with 12 lenses designed to create terrain plans, the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.”

the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports. — Flash (@Flash43191300) September 2, 2022

The full statement by Ukraine’s Air Force Command read:

“A HOSTILE DRONE WAS SHOT DOWN”

“Almost every day, the Rashi are trying to carry out air reconnaissance of the country’s north-east, actively targeting operational-tactical UAVs of various modifications.”

“On November 02, at about 09:00 a.m., a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle “Cartograph”, which is part of the “Ptero” family of unmanned aerial vehicles, was halted by the airborne surface-to-air missile unit of the Forces in the skies over Mykolaiv region.”

“The public photos show a camera with 12 cameras designed to make plans of the area.Glory to Ukraine!

We can do it!”

The news of Ukraine shooting down the Russian drone comes just after the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.