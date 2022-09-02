By Joshua Manning • 02 September 2022 • 11:36

WATCH: Casualties after Boomerang shopping centre catches fire in Kursk, Russia Credit: Twitter @bad_moskal

Boomerang shopping centre in Kursk, Russia, caught fire on the morning of Friday, September 2, causing various casualties according to initial reports.

Video footage of the fire at Boomerang shopping centre in Kursk, Russia was shared on Twitter:

“Kursk. There was a fire incident at the Boomerang shopping centre.”

Курск. В торговом центре "Бумеранг" произошел инцидент с возгоранием. pic.twitter.com/T0tnZTwb1I — Хуёвый Москаль (@bad_moskal) September 2, 2022

By midday the fire at Boomerang, shopping centre, in Kursk, Russia, had reportedly been contained.

“A 40-year-old man was found on the third floor emergency room”, said the press service of Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in Kursk oblast.

The victim was then reportedly transferred to an ambulance. The paramedics then pronounced him dead.

The centre of the fire was found to be exactly on the third floor of the shopping centre. There was heavy smoke in the area.

The news of Boomerang shopping centre catching fire in Kursk, Russia, comes after reports of a passenger bus catching fire after a collision with a truck in Moscow, Russia, as reported on Thursday, September 1.

“Two people were injured in a collision between a truck and a passenger bus at the 46th kilometre of the Kaluzhskoye Highway in the Troitskiy district of Moscow.”

“According to REN TV, as a result of the accident, the bus caught fire and completely burnt out. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the accident.”

“The circumstances in which the accident occurred are being established.’

‘A third casualty was later reported. None of the victims suffered burns, they were all hospitalised with bruises to the head.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.