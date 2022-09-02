By Joshua Manning • 02 September 2022 • 19:48

WATCH: Russian convoy en route to Zaporizhzhia as tensions with Ukraine escalate Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

A Russian convoy has allegedly been spotted moving through Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia as tensions with Ukraine continue to escalate, as reported on Friday, September 2.

Video footage of the Russian convoy on route to Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine was shared on Twitter:

“Another convoy is moving through the temporarily occupied Mariupol right now towards the Zaporizhzhia region, – the mayor’s advisor Petro Andriushchenko reports.”

“According to him, great activity of displacement is observed for the second day in a row.’

⚡️Another convoy is moving through the temporarily occupied Mariupol right now towards the Zaporizhzhia region, – the mayor's advisor Petro Andriushchenko reports. According to him, great activity of displacement is observed for the second day in a row. pic.twitter.com/pFDI5Yhguj — Flash (@Flash43191300) September 2, 2022

The footage was first published on Telegram by Peter Andrushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, who stated:

“Metalurgov Avenue. Right now a large convoy is moving in the direction of Berdyansk. ”

The second day is already a very active movement.”

The reports of a Russian convoy en route to Zaporizhzhia Ukraine, come shortly after a decision by to establish a 10km demilitarised zone outside of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The decision comes after days of rising tensions with Russian forces.

Speaking at the time the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine stated:

“At the end of a visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission led by its head Rafael Grossi to the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, there can be no doubt about the dangers posed by the presence of Russian occupying forces at the bombed nuclear facility.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.