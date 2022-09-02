By Joshua Manning • 02 September 2022 • 19:48
WATCH: Russian convoy en route to Zaporizhzhia as tensions with Ukraine escalate
Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300
Video footage of the Russian convoy on route to Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine was shared on Twitter:
“Another convoy is moving through the temporarily occupied Mariupol right now towards the Zaporizhzhia region, – the mayor’s advisor Petro Andriushchenko reports.”
“According to him, great activity of displacement is observed for the second day in a row.’
⚡️Another convoy is moving through the temporarily occupied Mariupol right now towards the Zaporizhzhia region, – the mayor's advisor Petro Andriushchenko reports.
According to him, great activity of displacement is observed for the second day in a row. pic.twitter.com/pFDI5Yhguj
— Flash (@Flash43191300) September 2, 2022
The footage was first published on Telegram by Peter Andrushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, who stated:
“Metalurgov Avenue. Right now a large convoy is moving in the direction of Berdyansk. ”
The second day is already a very active movement.”
The reports of a Russian convoy en route to Zaporizhzhia Ukraine, come shortly after a decision by to establish a 10km demilitarised zone outside of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
The decision comes after days of rising tensions with Russian forces.
Speaking at the time the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine stated:
“At the end of a visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission led by its head Rafael Grossi to the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, there can be no doubt about the dangers posed by the presence of Russian occupying forces at the bombed nuclear facility.”
