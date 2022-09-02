By Joshua Manning • 02 September 2022 • 18:37

WATCH: Tochka-U Russian missile discovered in Mariupol, Ukraine by teenagers Credit: Twitter @TpyxaNews

A Tochka-U Russian missile, dating back to March 2022, was reportedly discovered in Mariupol, Ukraine by teenagers, as reported on Friday, September 2.

Footage of the Tochka-U Russian missile in Mariupol, Ukraine was shared on Twitter:

“In Mariupol, teenagers found Tochka-U.”

“It arrived at the beginning of March and did not break.”

In Mariupol, teenagers found Tochka-U. It arrived at the beginning of March and did not break. pic.twitter.com/baAtcd6Ngf — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) September 2, 2022

The video was first published on Telegram by Peter Andrushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, who stated:

“Mariupol in the eyes of children.”

“It was just a Russian Tochka-U in the middle of a baggage carrier. It arrived at the beginning of March and, luckily, did not work.”

“The missile, which was destroyed by DCNS back then, is still in its old location as a reminder of who really demolished Mariupol.”

The Tochka-U known as the SS-21 Scarab (Russian name: 9M79 “Tochka”) is a Russian-made short-range ballistic missile.

The news follows reports of Ukraine’s Air Force shooting down a Russian “Cartograph drone” in Mykolaiv, as reported on Friday, September 2.

“On November 02, at about 09:00 a.m., a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle “Cartograph”, which is part of the “Ptero” family of unmanned aerial vehicles, was halted by the airborne surface-to-air missile unit of the Forces in the skies over Mykolaiv region,” stated Ukraine’s Air Force.

