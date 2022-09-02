By Joshua Manning • 02 September 2022 • 17:59

WATCH: Young anti-war activist detained at Belarus school on Knowledge Day

A young female activist was detained after an anti-war demonstration at a school in Belarus on Knowledge Day, on Thursday, September 1.

Video footage of the young activist being detained at a school in Belarus was shared on Twitter:

“In #Belarus, a brave activist held an anti-war action at the Knowledge Day of the local school.”

“During the performance of schoolchildren from the military-patriotic club, she stepped out of the crowd with a peace sign raised.”

“The activist was detained by the Belarusian Gestapo.”

The news of a young activist being detained comes after Alexander Lukashenko the President of Belarus issued a statement of congratulations on Knowledge Day despite reports claiming his regime supports Belarusian language discrimination, as reported on Thursday, September 1.

The President of Belarus issued a statement on Knowledge Day, the traditional day when school begins in Russia and other former Soviet republics.

The statement read:

“Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended the Knowledge Day greetings.”

“It is a celebration of all those who cross the school threshold on 1 September to get closer to their dreams, which knowledge helps them carry out.”

“Today a new school year begins, for someone it is the first one in their lives. Belarusian schools greet the first graders with great warmth.”

“Together we have done everything to make this day most memorable and happy for kids and their parents,” said Aleksandr Lukashenko.

“The President wished the first-year students, who will have to learn the basics of their future profession, to follow the chosen path with dignity and maximum dedication, to acquire necessary competencies and skills to achieve their goals.”

