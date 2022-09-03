Average price of electricity in Spain tumbles MASSIVELY on Sunday, September 4

By Chris King • 03 September 2022 • 21:59

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

On Sunday, September 4, the average price of electricity in Spain makes a massive drop of 36.4 per cent.

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain on Sunday, September 4, will drop by a staggering 36.4 per cent compared to today, Saturday, September 3. Specifically, it will stand at €192.40/MWh. This is the third consecutive day that the price has fallen, costing around €110.38/MWh less on average than today.

According to provisional data collected by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – stands at €141.10/MWh tomorrow.

Sunday’s maximum price will be registered between midnight and 1am, at €205.41/MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €25.09/MWh, will be between 5pm and 6pm.

To this price of the ‘pool’ must be added the compensation of €120.57/MWh to the gas companies that has to be paid by the consumers who benefit from the measure, the consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.

This price is the result of adding the average of the auction in the wholesale market to the compensation that the demand will pay to the combined cycle plants for the application of the ‘Iberian exception’ to cap the price of gas for the generation of electricity.

According to data from the OMIE, and the Iberian Gas Market (Mibgas), the wholesale price of electricity (the one paid by consumers with a regulated tariff) will be around €65/MWh lower than the €257.38/MWh which would have been paid if the cap on gas for electricity generation had not been implemented in June.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.