Bather drowns at Faro de Cullera beach on the Costa Brava

03 September 2022

Image of Faro de Cullera on the Costa Brava. Credit: Google maps - Fina Peris

A man drowned at the Faro de Cullera beach on the Costa Brava, despite efforts by the lifeguards to revive him.

As confirmed by sources from the Generalitat Emergencies, a man has drowned in the early afternoon of this Saturday, September 3, on the beach of Faro de Cullera, in the Costa Brava region of the Valencian Community.

The incident occurred at around 3pm, with several witnesses reportedly alerting the lifeguards and the 112 emergency coordination centre.

According to the same sources, the lifeguards removed the victim from the water and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres. Despite their efforts, the man died and the case has already been prosecuted and placed in the hands of the Cullera Guardia Civil, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

Faro de Cullera beach is located toward the eastern end of the municipality of Cullera. This district takes its name from the presence of the lighthouse on the cape of Cullera. The lighthouse is located between the cape of San Antonio in Denia to the south and the port of Valencia to the north.

