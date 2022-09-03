BREAKING: Man threatening to fly stolen plane into Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi

By Matthew Roscoe • 03 September 2022 • 15:33

VIDEOS circulating on social media reportedly show a man flying a stolen plane in Tupelo, Mississippi (USA) and threatening to fly it into a Walmart shopping centre.

“Currently, we have a 29-year-old man who stole this plane [in Tupelo, Mississippi] and is threatening to crash it into something,” one Twitter user said on Saturday, September 3.

“Police, ambulances and fire trucks are everywhere. Everything is shut down right now,” said @CityKing_Gank_.

Currently we have a 29yr old who stole this plane & is threatening to crash it into something. Polices ,ambulances ,& fire trucks are everywhere. Everything is shutdown rn pic.twitter.com/AzebdIa3tP — City King (@CityKing_Gank_) September 3, 2022

Shannon Watts of MomsDemand said: “A man in Tupelo, Mississippi, has been flying this stolen plane in circles since 4 am this morning, and police say he threatened to intentionally crash into a Walmart. Residents have been asked to evacuate.”

A man in Tupelo, Mississippi, has been flying this stolen plane in circles since 4 am this morning, and police say he threatened to intentionally crash into a Walmart. Residents have been asked to evacuate. https://t.co/idKFDcUdQ9 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 3, 2022

According to Daily Journal, the plane is being flown by an employee from the Tupelo Regional Airport.

Nurse Ashley wrote on Twitter: “Stolen plane still in the air heading northwest from Tupelo, Mississippi,” alongside the flight path of the aircraft.

Stolen plane still in the air heading northwest from Tupelo, Mississippi. pic.twitter.com/Z69uEBKKXG — Nurse Ashley 💁🏼‍♀️✨ (@TheBlondeRN) September 3, 2022

Tupelo Police Department are apparently in communication with the pilot and has asked the Walmart store in Mississippi’s Tupelo to evacuate the store “and disperse as many people as much as practical.”

“With the mobility of an aeroplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo,” police said. As noted by many Twitter users, in the video of the actual aeroplane, the aircraft appears to be a fairly large one. BREAKING: An airplane in Tupelo is threatening to crash in to Tupelo Walmart this morning. Avoid area. Here is video of the actual airplane, a fairly large one. pic.twitter.com/2ppgg1sE1S — Mississippi Sports (@SocialSportsMs) September 3, 2022

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you when further information is made available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.