By Chris King • 03 September 2022 • 18:22

NASA suspends the Artemis I space mission for the second time in one week

For the second time in the space of one week, NASA has had to suspend the Artemis I space mission.

The United States space agency, NASA, announced this afternoon, Saturday, September 3, the suspension of the launch of the unmanned Artemis I space mission to the Moon. This is due to a fuel leak they confirmed. It is the second time that the launch has been cancelled after the spaceflight encountered problems in an engine last Monday, August 29.

“The Artemis I mission to the Moon has been postponed. The teams have tried to solve a problem of a leak in the transfer of fuel to the rocket, but they have not succeeded”, NASA reported on its official Twitter account.

The #Artemis I mission to the Moon has been postponed. Teams attempted to fix an issue related to a leak in the hardware transferring fuel into the rocket, but were unsuccessful. Join NASA leaders later today for a news conference. Check for updates: https://t.co/6LVDrA1toy pic.twitter.com/LgXnjCy40u — NASA (@NASA) September 3, 2022

This latest mission is comprised of the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. NASA reported that the failure that prevented the launch of Artemis I last Monday was related to one of the four engines of the SLS core stage. Specifically, the number 3 engine was not able to reach the proper temperature required for takeoff.

During tanking of the #Artemis I mission, a leak developed in the supply side of the 8-inch quick disconnect while attempting to transfer fuel to the rocket. Attempts to fix it so far have been unsuccessful. Stand by for updates. https://t.co/6LVDrA1toy — NASA (@NASA) September 3, 2022

Once the fault was fixed, the rocket was prepared for launch again today from platform 39B of the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The Artemis I mission is intended to be the first step, even without a crew, for successive missions with the ultimate goal of returning astronauts to the surface of the Moon. NASA intends to make the long-term human presence in space possible for decades to come.

At a briefing on Tuesday, August 30, NASA said that Artemis I’s primary goals are to demonstrate Orion’s systems in a spaceflight environment and to ensure safe re-entry, descent, splashdown, and recovery prior to the first crewed flight on Artemis II.

After takeoff, the duration of the mission is set at between four and six weeks, with a journey of around 2.1 million kilometres. This will include several orbits of the Earth and the Moon in its mission.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.