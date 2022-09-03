BREAKING UPDATE: Stolen plane from Tupelo, Mississippi has crashed Close


By Chris King • 03 September 2022 • 18:22

NASA suspends the Artemis I space mission for the second time in one week

For the second time in the space of one week, NASA has had to suspend the Artemis I space mission.

The United States space agency, NASA, announced this afternoon, Saturday, September 3, the suspension of the launch of the unmanned Artemis I space mission to the Moon. This is due to a fuel leak they confirmed. It is the second time that the launch has been cancelled after the spaceflight encountered problems in an engine last Monday, August 29.

“The Artemis I mission to the Moon has been postponed. The teams have tried to solve a problem of a leak in the transfer of fuel to the rocket, but they have not succeeded”, NASA reported on its official Twitter account.

This latest mission is comprised of the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. NASA reported that the failure that prevented the launch of Artemis I last Monday was related to one of the four engines of the SLS core stage. Specifically, the number 3 engine was not able to reach the proper temperature required for takeoff.

Once the fault was fixed, the rocket was prepared for launch again today from platform 39B of the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The Artemis I mission is intended to be the first step, even without a crew, for successive missions with the ultimate goal of returning astronauts to the surface of the Moon. NASA intends to make the long-term human presence in space possible for decades to come.

At a briefing on Tuesday, August 30, NASA said that Artemis I’s primary goals are to demonstrate Orion’s systems in a spaceflight environment and to ensure safe re-entry, descent, splashdown, and recovery prior to the first crewed flight on Artemis II.

After takeoff, the duration of the mission is set at between four and six weeks, with a journey of around 2.1 million kilometres. This will include several orbits of the Earth and the Moon in its mission.

