Covid data in Spain show hospitalisations and ICU patients have dropped

By Chris King • 03 September 2022 • 1:20

Image of Covid vaccine. Credit: Julia Agin/Shutterstock.com

According to the latest Covid data from the Ministry of health in Spain, the total number of hospitalisations and ICU patients has dropped.

The Ministry of Health released its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain this Friday, September 2, compiled using data provided by the autonomous communities.

A total of 9,489 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded, of which 5,530 have occurred in people over 60 years of age. This brings the total number of infections in Spain to 13,352,019 since the start of the pandemic.

In the last 14 days, the current average incidence rate of infections in Spain, in people over 60 years of age, after weeks of decline, remains at the same figure as the last report.

It stands at 153.87 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 153.05 reported on Tuesday, September 30. A total of 18,954 positives have been registered in this age group in the past two weeks.

Currently, there are 3,023 patients admitted for Covid-19 throughout Spain and 210 in the ICU. Last Friday, August 26, admissions stood at 3,510 and 241 in the ICU.

The capacity of beds currently occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 2.58 per cent, compared to 3.06 per cent last Friday and 2.46 per cent in ICUs, compared to 2.91 per cent reported a week ago. This shows a drop in hospital admissions and ICU patients.

Another 204 deaths from Covid-19 have been reported, 117 registered in the last week This makes the death toll from coronavirus in Spain rise to 112,804 people.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.