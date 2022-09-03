Cuevas del Almanzora (Almeria) hosts September conference focusing on mining heritage

By Linda Hall • 03 September 2022 • 19:02

CUEVAS PAST: Reminder of the area’s former activities Photo credit: Cuevas del Almanzora town hall

CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA hosts the 19th International Geological and Mining Heritage Conference between September 29 and October 2.

The choice of Cuevas was announced last November during the Conference’s 18th edition held in Ciempozuelos (Madrid), municipal sources revealed.

This year’s theme Geology and mining in the 19th and 20th centuries: landscapes, history and heritage is directly related to Cuevas’ history, geology and mining. So, too, will be publications presented during the conference which will include Patrimonio Minero (Mining Heritage) and Los Alumbres de Rodalquilar (Alum in Rodalquilar), which centre specifically on the area.

Three exhibitions programmed to complement the conference focus on historic, geological and heritage aspects that are closely linked to the province reveal the organisers’ priorities when planning the event. These will centre on Almeria’s silver and lead, its marble and the province’s lapis specularis mines which produced the crystalised mirror plaster that the Romans used as window glass.

The conference will offer other activities including a Round Table on Drystone Culture and field trips to the Espejuelo lapis specularis mine in Arboleas as well as the still functioning gypsum mines in Sorbas. There will also be an excursion to Cuevas’ Sierra Almagrera with the opportunity of examining in detail Spain’s oldest steam engine designed for ore extraction.

