Decentraland, SafeMoon V2, and Big Eyes Coin: Three Cryptocurrency projects you should be watching this Crypto winter

By EWN • 03 September 2022 • 12:39

As the cryptocurrency market is experiencing another crypto winter, it has become important for investors to make the most of the situation. The first thing investors need to do is to protect their capital, as cash is king. Without their capital, investors cannot take advantage of opportunities when they come their way. Additionally, investors should use this crypto winter to position themselves at the starting point of great moonshot projects. As the market is volatile and prices are low, investors can look for projects that are trading below their value and purchase them. Therefore, when the market recovers, they could benefit from the upside.

Before purchasing crypto tokens, conduct adequate research to determine whether a token is a good buy. Three crypto projects that should be watched this winter are Decentraland (MANA), SafeMoon V2SFM, and Big Eyes (BIG EYES). These projects have the right elements to give investors an upside when the market recovers.

Metaverse Leader

Decentraland is a crypto gaming and metaverse project. It is built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, and its MANA token uses the ERC-20 token standard. In addition, Decentraland allows users to interact, game, transact, and perform other social activities within its ecosystem. Decentraland has created a fully immersive virtual 3D experience for its users. This experience incorporates various elements, including community, commerce, lifestyle, and fun. Decentraland is free to use, and users can create avatars to play as guests if they do not have accounts. This feature increases the accessibility and inclusivity of the Decentraland metaverse.

MANA is used for transactions within the Decentraland metaverse, and the token can be used for buying, selling, and trading items. Furthermore, users own items purchased on Decentraland and can take them off the platform or resold them if they choose. Decentraland is a virtual environment where users can find communities and explore the open world.

To the Moon?

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) innovates in the metaverse, NFT, and DEFI spaces using a community-driven approach. The Safemoon V2 project innovates in DEFI by allowing its community to carry out four separate operations: LP acquisition, Token Burn, Growth Fund, and Reflection. In addition, it utilizes a unique coin-burning mechanism where SFM is redistributed to the community while the remaining fee supply is burned to stabilise the price.

The SFM token would be the primary means of transactions on its platform. It would power the NFT market and decentralized exchange, giving utility to its token. SafeMoon brings the cryptocurrency community together to create and build. It is a good buy for the crypto winter and will ride the bear market.

Kitty Crypto

Big Eyes is a DEFI and NFT community token. The token is designed to help the DEFI and NFT ecosystems by improving liquidity and reducing the barriers to entry. Furthermore, Big Eyes aims to add value to the ecosystems by helping users quickly learn the rudiments of the DEFI (Decentralised Finance) and NFT ecosystems. As a community-driven project, Big Eyes will make 90% of its tokens available for users at launch. Additionally, it would have NFT events where community members could participate and purchase various NFTs, including the top 10 NFTs in its ecosystem.

The Big Eyes tokens would be the utility tokens of the project. You can purchase Big Eyes tokens at the ongoing pre-sale. Early Bird bonuses are available for individuals who purchase the tokens. These bonuses can stack, and you get more bonuses with each purchase.

