Good news and improvements for Lubrin and Antas in Almeria province

By Linda Hall • 03 September 2022 • 21:38

LUBRIN VISIT: Angel Escobar outlines plans for the local water supply Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

LUBRIN is to have a guaranteed water supply while accessibility will be improved for the multipurpose building in Antas.

Provincial council, the Diputacion, recently gave the go-ahead for the two projects which between them will require an investment of more than €500,000.

“The Diputacion’s mission is to cooperate with town halls and help to cover their main requirements and needs,” said the provincial council’s vice-president Angel Escobar.

“Thanks to municipal investments we have been able to carry out projects that would otherwise not be possible.”

In Lubrin, the water deposit serving the town centre will be waterproofed and its cover repaired while two new 200-cubic metre deposits will substitute those in Los Cazaminchez, El Marchal and Jauro.

The much-used multipurpose building in Antas is to have a new staircase and a lift while doorways and window frames are to be replaced and the electrical installation renewed.

“Above all, the Diputacion wants to provide equal opportunities and services for the residents in all municipalities, improving their quality of life and halting depopulation,” Escobar said.

