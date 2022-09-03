By Chris King • 03 September 2022 • 3:24

Image of the stray dog found covered with severe burns in Norwood, Massachusetts. Credit: [email protected]

Norwood, Massachusetts police are investigating an instance of gross animal cruelty, after a stray dog was found covered in severe burns.

As reported this Friday, September 2, on the Twitter account of the Massachusetts State Police, the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) is currently caring for a one-year-old mixed-breed dog. She was reportedly found as a stray in Norwood, MA, suffering from severe burns.

ARL Law Enforcement is jointly investigating the incident with the Norwood Police Department as a case of animal cruelty and abandonment. It is asking the public for any assistance in the investigation.

Stay Strong Annie. The worst is over. Our friends in blue will catch up with who did this. 🙏💙🐕 https://t.co/PYL3UTJByd — Chief Steve Mazzie (@ChiefMazzie) September 2, 2022

The case unfolded this past week when the dog, now named ‘Annie’ was brought to the Norwood Police Station after reportedly being found along Route 1 in the area of Ellis Avenue. She was wearing a leash and collar but did not have any tags or a microchip.

Concerned for her welfare, Norwood Animal Control Officer Henry Cerqueira contacted ARL Law Enforcement and Annie was then transported to ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Annie’s second-degree burns cover her head, neck, shoulders, front limbs and abdomen. ARL’s shelter medicine team’s first priority was to help manage her pain and provide treatment for the wounds.

Given the severity of the burns and pain level, Annie was transferred to Tufts Veterinary Emergency Treatment & Specialties (Tufts VETS) in Walpole, MA, for several days, to receive intensive 24-hour care and pain management. Annie has since returned to ARL’s care but has a long road, perhaps months, of recovery ahead of her.

ARL and its partners in this matter are committed to providing this dog with the treatment she desperately needs and vigilance to investigate and determine who may have been responsible for this gross act of cruelty.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact ARL’s Law Enforcement Department at 617-426-9170 x110 or email [email protected]; or Norwood Police at 781-440-5100.

ARL wishes to thank Tufts VETS and Norwood Police and Animal Control for their ongoing assistance in caring for Annie.

