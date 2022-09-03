WATCH: Has Russia’s Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov just resigned?

By Matthew Roscoe • 03 September 2022 • 16:01

WATCH: Has Russia's Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov resigned?. Image: ID1974/Shutterstock.com

A VIDEO making the rounds on social media on Saturday, September 3, reportedly shows Russia’s Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov talking as if he had resigned.

Top Eastern European correspondent Sarah Rainsford posted a video in which Russia’s Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov shared a cryptic message appearing to hint that he had all but resigned.

“Is Kadyrov resigning or is this some weird Kadyrovism?,” the journalist wrote on Twitter on Saturday, September 3.

“He says he’s just realised he’s led Chechnya for 15 years, & guests are best loved when they leave on time ‘so I think my time has come too (chuckle) before they kick me out’.

“Maybe he just wants everyone to beg him to stay.”

Is Kadyrov resigning or is this some weird Kadyrovism? He says he’s just realised he’s led Chechnya for 15 years, & guests are best loved when they leave on time ‘so I think my time has come too (chuckle) before they kick me out’ Maybe he just wants everyone to beg him to stay pic.twitter.com/Vqb54RhsAv — Sarah Rainsford (@sarahrainsford) September 3, 2022

Russian news outlet, am.tsargrad.tv, wrote: “Ramzan Kadyrov said that he would like to go on indefinite leave. He announced the reason for this decision in a video message.”

According to the media channel, the Chechen leader said: “he fully deserved an indefinite vacation and hopes that the citizens will understand and support him.”

Tsargrad questioned whether this means that the head of the republic has decided to resign is not known for sure as Kadyrov did not say this directly.

People reacted to the video on social media.

One person wrote: “Things are looking bad for 🇷🇺 and Putin so things are naturally looking bad for TikTok, imagine he’ll be planning his evacuation to exile before he’s killed.”

Things are looking bad for 🇷🇺 and Putin so things are naturally looking bad for TikTok, imagine he’ll be planning his evacuation to exile before he’s killed. — Samurai fella 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@gazsanders1) September 3, 2022

Another person wrote: “More likely trying to extract additional funds from the Kremlin.”

More likely trying to extract additional funds from the Kremlin. — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) September 3, 2022

Anton Barbashin said: “Many sound voices here note that it would not be the first time for Kadyrov to say “time to go” only to have people “cheer” him to stay. This would however be against the general vibe of Russia now. Entire system’s message is to “stay put” because “SMO”. Timing is peculiar.”

Many sound voices here note that it would not be the first time for Kadyrov to say "time to go" only to have people "cheer" him to stay.

This would however be against the general vibe of Russia now. Entire system's message is to "stay put" because "SMO".

Timing is peculiar. — Anton Barbashin (@ABarbashin) September 3, 2022

Another wrote: “Is Kadyrov seriously in holiday or wasnt goat defense working? 🤔😂 “Kadyrov said that he deserved “a long and indefinite vacation” and stayed too long at his post. I doubt that he is serious …..”

Is Kadyrov seriously in holiday or wasnt goat defense working? 🤔😂

"Kadyrov said that he deserved "a long and indefinite vacation" and stayed too long at his post. I doubt that he is serious ….." https://t.co/TLNpmvJw1a — Barbarella Fella 🇩🇪 🇺🇦 (@FellaBarbarella) September 3, 2022

Interestingly, on Friday, August 26, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) announced that it suspected Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, alongside two of his close associates, of war crimes in Ukraine.

“The Security Service of Ukraine has collected indisputable evidence of war crimes against Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic of Russia and two of his closest accomplices, Daniil Martynov and Hussein Mezhidov,” the SBU said at the time.

