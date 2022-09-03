BREAKING UPDATE: Stolen plane from Tupelo, Mississippi has crashed Close
Trending:

Siemens Energy allegedly claims Gazprom’s Nord Stream 1 pipeline is still operable despite the closure

By Chris King • 03 September 2022 • 19:06

Image of Gazprom and Russian flags. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

Despite Gazprom closing it down, Siemens Energy has allegedly claimed that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline is still operable.

 

According to a report on the BNN Newsroom Twitter account, Russia’s Gazprom energy company announced today, Saturday, September 3, that Siemens Energy was ready to carry out the necessary repairs to the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Gazprom subsequently added that no place was available to carry out the repair job. “Siemens is taking part in repair work in accordance with the current contract, is detecting malfunctions … and is ready to fix the oil leaks. Only there is nowhere to do the repair”, the energy supplier allegedly posted on its Telegram account.

Siemens has the maintenance contract for the Russian supply pipeline and allegedly responded to Gazprom’s claim. The company immediately apparently contradicted Gazprom’s statement, saying it was not currently carrying out any maintenance work, but was available if needed.

Refuting Moscow’s claims, Siemens commented: “Irrespective of this, we have already pointed out several times that there are enough additional turbines available in the Portovaya compressor station for Nord Stream 1 to operate”.

Gazprom announced yesterday, Friday, September 2, that supplies were being suspended indefinitely. On its official telegram account, the supplier posted: “During routine maintenance works on the Trent 60 gas compressor unit (GCU No.24) of Portovaya CS, performed jointly with representatives of Siemens, oil leakage was detected with an admixture of sealing compound at the terminal connections of cable connections of low and intermediate pressure rotor speed sensors”.

It continued: “Oil was detected on the cable connector of the connection plate BPE2, which is part of the motor. Oil was also detected in the area of the cable line in the external terminal box of the GCU’s automatic control system outside the noise-insulating casing. The oil leak detection report was also signed by Siemens representatives”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading