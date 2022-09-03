The Malaga municipality of Manilva will celebrate its Grape Harvest this weekend

By Chris King • 03 September 2022 • 2:17

Image of a previous Grape Harvest festival in the Malaga town of Manilva. Credit: [email protected]

This weekend will see the annual Grape Harvest celebrations taking place in the Malaga municipality of Manilva.

As announced on Tuesday, August 30, by Manilva Council on its official Twitter account, this weekend sees the close of the programme of Harvest Festival festive activities. They have been going on in the Malaga municipality since June.

On Saturday, September 3, directed by Daniel Muñoz from the Manilva Council, the activities designed for the weekend will be launched. Also involved in these celebrations is the Culture department.

Together with the Brotherhood of Our Lady of Sorrows and Our Father Jesus of Nazareth, the department has organised the liturgical events that will begin at 7 pm. This begins with the holy mass sung by the Choir of the Municipal School of Music of Manilva. Then, a procession will take place, carrying the image of the Virgin, accompanied by the Municipal Band.

One of the most important moments of this celebration will come when farmers make the offering of the fruit of their vines to the image of Our Lady of Sorrows. They will make a stop next to a stage installed on Calle Mar.

Organized by the delegations of Culture, Festivals and Agriculture, with the collaboration of the brotherhood itself, a contest will be held that will reward the heaviest cluster.

Music and dancing will commence at 10pm courtesy of the groups ‘Latidos’ and ‘Grupo Trenzao’. Resident DJs Alex Ocaña and DJ Pajaro will entertain in the Plaza de la Vendimia, organised by the departments of festivals and youth.

Sunday, September 4, will be the big day of these celebrations will be held, with the Sunday of the Grape Harvest. At midday, there will be a tasting of both wine and grapes straight from the land, which will be presented to the people accompanied by typical products.

At 1pm, the festival in Mar Street, the display of horsemen will take place. This will be followed at 2pm by music from the groups ‘Latidos’ and ‘Compás Flamenco’. These groups will play throughout the day on the different stages of Mar Street.

From 4pm in Plaza de la Vendimia, and throughout the day, the resident DJs Alex Ocaña and DJ Pajaro, will again entertain everybody.

One of the most emotional moments of these festivities will occur at 7pm. This is the traditional treading of the grapes in the press of the Plaza de la Vendimia and the tasting of the first wine of the season.

Rounding off the festivities, from 9:30pm, the group ‘Los Mickis’ will take to the stage, culminating with the fireworks display that will signal the end of this year’s festivities in Manilva.

___________________________________________________________

