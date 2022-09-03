Three Cryptocurrencies to hold if you are aiming for millions: ApeCoin, Axie Infinity and Privatixy

By EWN • 03 September 2022 • 12:42

Before you HODL a cryptocurrency, you need to be confident of its long-term potential value. However, we are repeatedly disappointed because cryptocurrencies are volatile and no one knows if the market will make a profit. There is ample evidence on the Internet that people become millionaires through cryptocurrencies. Nevertheless, cryptocurrencies can also put you out of business in seconds. For this reason, many crypto enthusiasts and investors are sceptical about investing most of their money in cryptocurrencies.

To make more money from cryptocurrencies, you should monitor new promising projects or projects with a long-term vision and purchase these utility tokens earlier. The above statement does not guarantee that it will be huge in the crypto space, but long-term investments in promising crypto projects have had consequences in the past. That said, I will show you three money-making coins that can give you higher yields in the future. They include Privatixy Token (PXP), ApeCoin (APE), and Axie Infinity (AXS).

Privacy Principles

The Privatixy Token (PXP) is an open-source protocol that offers a wide range of privacy-protecting solutions while emphasizing the adoption and ease of use of distributed technology. Among its many notable features, the protocol provides blockchain users with access to alternative services that invade privacy. The Privatixy Token (PXP) is a privacy protection protocol that acts as the backbone of blockchain technology that promises secure transactions and communications.

It integrates the use of smart contracts and offers users a wide range of design possibilities. Smart contract entities are an important component of Privatixy Token (PXP) because they connect service providers to respected consumers and enable them to apply pre-agreed rules and conditions without the intervention of central authorities. That is, it connects trusted consumers to the blockchain base. You can use transactions to activate smart contract features.

Not only do they set the rules and penalties that apply to contracts, as they do in traditional contracts, but they also automatically enforce their responsibilities. In the next generation of smart contracts, private contracts provide encrypted inputs, states, and outputs through privacy protocols, enabling a wide range of design and implementation options.

Monkey Business

ApeCoin (APE) is a utility token behind the Yuga Lab ecosystem, BoredApeYachtClub (BAYC), Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), CryptoPunks, and many other new projects. BAYC and CryptoPunks are popular digital artists and one of the best-selling art creators in the NFT space. Their presence alone is sufficient to boost the unit price of ApeCoin (APE).

Although ApeCoin (APE) is almost a beginner, it is one of the cryptocurrencies that is trending in the market at the time of writing, as it has received so much attention and investors’ interest. APE’s unit price rose at launch due to the hype surrounding its supported projects, which supported the above allegations. After the FOMO subsided, the price of $APE suddenly dropped from a high and gradually returned to stability.

In any case, Yuga Labs hasn’t launched the Metaverse game Otherside yet. Positive news from the Metaverse project or development team could cause the price of $APE to skyrocket to new highs in the future.

Fighting for Finance

As people were looking for new ways to make money during the 2020 blockade, Axie Infinity (AXS) was able to consolidate its position in the crypto and gaming industries. It is what the platform provides and users can benefit financially through Play-to-Earn (P2E) consensus. To make more money, users need to be good at their games. It is Axie Infinity’s (AXS) deliberate strategy for attracting users.

In addition, Axie Infinity (AXS) allows token holders to perform a variety of NFT-based transactions, including the purchase, distribution, and exchange of Non-Fungible Tokens. Axie Infinity (AXS) has its own esports platform called Axie Esports. It is seen as “an important aspect of future growth” by looking at how determined players are determined to win in the face of money. With this in mind, AXS can contribute to the development of eSports.

Those who have purchased either of these 3 cryptocurrencies should hold on and wait for as long as possible. You should purchase them if you don’t already own any of them, as they are expected to surge in the coming months. If you buy Privatixy Token (PXP) right now, you can avail yourself of a bonus of 15% additional tokens just by purchasing the PXP tokens using BTC coins. You can also grab 30% additional tokens by spending $300 on Privatixy Token (PXP).

