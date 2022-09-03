UK drivers warned to be aware of new motoring laws

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 September 2022 • 14:54

Traffic camera London - Image cc bashereye

UK drivers are being warned as the summer holidays come to an end, to refresh their awareness of the new motoring laws that came into effect this year.

This is particularly true this Saturday, September 3 as holidaymakers travel home after their vacations with police presence likely to be stepped up. Policing of the UK’s roads will also change in the coming weeks away from keeping the holiday traffic flowing to enforcing the law.

So what has changed this year?

Probably the most notable is the shift to allowing councils to enforce moving violations and infringements that required the police to be present. That change allows all towns and cities to apply for the authority to issue such fines, which if granted will allow the local authority to issue fines using CCTV.

Cardiff and London motorists will be well aware of what this means, with both cities having been allowed to issue tickets for a range of violations including blocking an intersection, stopping in a no-stopping zone, using a bus lane and more.

The second and probably the least understood is the use of mobile phones when driving. The laws covering mobile phone usage have been tightened up to make it illegal to use one other than hands-free, under all circumstances.

This change means that any usage of the phone when behind the wheel, stopped or otherwise is no longer legal.

The UK also introduced rules covering the passing of cyclists in an effort to reduce the death toll, bringing the country in line with much of Europe. Drivers are now required to give cyclists 1.5 metres when overtaking, which is not always easy – but it is the law and people have been fined after cyclists filmed those that got too close.

This is pretty much a case of taking your time and taking care, it’s in both your and the cyclists’ interests.

Clean air or green zones have also been introduced this year as they have in Europe, which effectively bars polluting vehicles from areas that have such a designation. For most people, this is not an issue, particularly if you are driving a late mode, hybrid or electric vehicle.

Whilst not all cities and towns have introduced clean air zones, the number is likely to increase in the coming years and could make these areas no go zones for older and vintage vehicles.

Then there is the need to ensure that your vehicle is conducive to driving, which is important as temperatures continue to rise. A car that has no fresh air or is too warm inside can lead to drowsiness and accidents. That could result in your being fined or being found to be the cause of an accident making you liable.

And finally, speed limits. Many areas have reduced the speed limit in urban areas to 20mph, which for many cars is very slow. Exceeding that speed is very easy and could result in fines and points on your licence, so take care.

Driving on the continent

The continent has also seen many changes to driving regulations including speed limit changes, the introduction of green zones and mobile phone usage. There are also new rules around the transport of goods and the use of international driver’s licences, although the UK has managed to negotiate the acceptance of UK driving licences in most countries it is best to check validity before travelling.

Finally, customs regulations have changed since BREXIT as have many rules regarding insurance and breakdown cover.

Before you travel, it is best to check out the government’s advice by visiting www.gov.uk.

Be warned, UK drivers need to be aware of new motoring laws that have and will be introduced in the coming months, with Transport Minister Grant Shapps keen to tackle many road issues including the use of bicycles on public roads.

