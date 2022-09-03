United Kingdom awards an honorary OBE to Francisco de la Torre, the mayor of Malaga

By Chris King • 03 September 2022 • 2:43

Image of Malaga Town Hall. Credit: [email protected]

Francisco de la Torre, the mayor of Malaga city has been awarded an honorary OBE by the United Kingdom.

As announced on the official Twitter account of Malaga City Council on Wednesday, August 31, the city’s mayor, Francisco de la Torre, has been awarded an Honorary OBE (Honorary Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for his services to bilateral relations.

The mayor has received this distinction for his services in promoting relations between the United Kingdom and the city of Malaga. It was also emphasised that, during his time as Mayor, De la Torre has promoted the economic and social development of the city of Malaga, as well as its residents, the business sector, and tourism.

Among the reasons for awarding him the decoration was the fact that he is a great supporter of the British community in the cultural, economic and social spheres.

Hugh Elliott, the British ambassador to Spain, will present the Mayor with this prestigious decoration next Monday, September 5, in the Hall of Mirrors in Malaga City Hall.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.