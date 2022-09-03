Visits from risk prevention assessors continue throughout the year in Almeria province

By Linda Hall • 03 September 2022 • 21:02
RISK PREVENTION: Assessors tend to focus on industries with a high accident rate
Photo credit: Pixabay/Jurgen Rubig
Collaborating with the Work and Social Security Inspectorate, their job is to ensure that the employers comply with safety regulations.
In 2021 these assessors from the Junta’s department for Employment, Business and the Self-employed visited 339 Almeria firms on 846 occasions, leading to 292 fines, a 14 per cent increase on 2020.
They also notified the Work Inspectorate of 24 breaches, three times more than in 2020.
So far this year the Risk Prevention in the Workplace experts paid 527 visits to Almeria employers and opened proceedings on 179 occasions. They have also sent on 13 complaints to the Work inspectors.
Junta sources also explained that the Risk Prevention visits tended to focus on industries with a high accident rate as well as the sectors that were most prevalent in each province.
