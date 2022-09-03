Watch – NASA gives the green light to Artemis 1 launch

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 September 2022 • 12:05

Artemis - Image NASA

NASA has given the green light to the launch of Artemis, the space rocket that is being used to prepare for another manned trip to the moon.

Originally planned for earlier this week, the launch had to be put back due to technical issues. But now with the go-ahead given, Artemis is due to launch at 17:15 CET and 16:15 BST.

The rocket is a precursor to a planned trip by astronauts to the moon two years from now and will be used to test the technology needed to make the launch and landing. Unlike previous rockets launched by NASA, Artemis is a joint venture with the European Space Agency providing the part of the rocket that will power the lunar module.

You can watch the preparations live as you can the launch right here on Euroweeklynews.

Teams are preparing for the launch of the #Artemis I mission to the Moon. Watch coverage of the rocket tanking process: https://t.co/6LVDrA1toy — NASA (@NASA) September 3, 2022

