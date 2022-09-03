By Chris King • 03 September 2022 • 0:55

Image of a taxi that plunged five metres onto the roof of a building in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Credit: [email protected]

A taxi driver in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria had a lucky escape after his vehicle plunged five metres onto the roof of a building that was under construction.

As reported by the Local Police force of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, an incredible accident occurred on the Canary Island this morning, Friday, September 2. A vehicle somehow managed to launch itself from a height of five metres onto the roof of a building that was under construction.

According to the local security service, the incident happened on Calle Panco Guerra in the island’s capital city. The vehicle involved was a taxi and the driver escaped without injury.

Immediately after being informed of the event, the Emergency and Security Coordination Center (Cecoes) 112 of the Government of the Canary Islands deployed an ambulance and another basic life support appliance belonging to the Canary Health Service (SCS).

Aparatoso #AccidenteDeCirculación en la c/ Pancho Guerra. En principio el conductor no presenta lesiones de gravedad. La Unidad de Distrito y la de Atestados 🚔ya se encuentran en el lugar. El vehículo se precipitó desde una altura de 5 metros.@BomberosLPA acude al lugar. pic.twitter.com/1PMhI5zuHh — Policía Local LPA (@PoliciaLPA) September 2, 2022

Officers from the District and Police Units, as well as firefighters from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria were also dispatched to the location of the accident.

Cecoes sources reported that the taxi driver initially refused to be transferred to a medical centre to get a health check, and was attended there at the scene by medics. After the medics departed the scene, the Local Police had to call them back when the driver suffered bouts of dizziness.

He was subsequently driven in a basic life support ambulance from the SUC to the University Hospital of Gran Canaria where he was assessed by Doctor Negrin.