Avail the chance to earn enormous bonuses with Persystic and Tezos

By EWN • 04 September 2022 • 12:48

The cryptocurrency initially enjoyed a reputation for rapid and straightforward earnings. Young people had an easy option, and the market attracted many investors. The cryptocurrency market experienced its finest year in 2021 when its total worth surpassed $2 trillion. The crypto market, however, has not had a good year.

However, the recent, extremely severe collapse in the cryptocurrency market has caused many investors to rethink investing in the crumbling market. These failures destroyed investor assets worth billions of dollars, prompting urgent calls for regulation of the unregulated sector.

The market has made some strides toward recovery over the past three months, but it is still a little bit beyond the $1 trillion threshold. The market gained 4.04% over the last 24 hours, reaching a value of $1.13 trillion.

Buy Persystic Now

Generate income with Persystic Token

The main unit of account on the Persystic network is a Persystic token, often known as a Persystic (PSYS). It is a native BEP-20 token that is BSC-compliant that we created specifically to speed up transactions on the Persystic platform. The Persystic platform can help with those transactions. Persystic can be purchased or traded on the main cryptocurrency exchanges as its native coin.

It is the first decentralised social network in the world, and its main objective is to assist its users in making money. The Persystic governance structure is based on the principles of Swiss democracy.

The Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which will act as the underlying Blockchain, will serve as the platform upon which Persystic will be implemented. Both Ethereum and BSC have smart contract capability built in. Furthermore, it can communicate with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), proving that the BEP-20 standard enhances the ERC-2016 functionality of Ethereum.

Buy Persystic Now

Unique features of Persystic

They are implementing a “right to be forgotten” law that allows users to decide whether or not they want their content to be kept on Persystic (PSYS). We want to bring together the many interests of people and enable commercial connections by using an open and decentralised social network.

Additionally, we want to give value to creatively produced content, allowing users to advance their talents and creating a direct link between the general public and individuals who create completely decentralised content.

Decentralised Administration

At Persystic, we think a decentralised social network that is encrypted at rest offers solutions to issues including revenue methods, privacy concerns, and government censorship. Social media users have complete control and can grant and withdraw access to third parties when they possess the keys to encrypt and decrypt their data.

Blockchain can develop such a setting that protects against government censorship, finances the production and consumption of content and both. Additionally, such a setting would guarantee that user data remained private and secure and that contributed content was genuine.

Communicate Freely

Persystic (PSYS) also intends to provide a tying thread and communication route between celebrities, influencers, and their networks to assist their businesses’ growth and empowerment.

To put it another way, we are the platform to use whether you want to create a business or become a musician. Persystic allows you the flexibility to carry out whatever concept you have in the allotted minute.

Buy Persystic Now

Sponsored