By Chris King • 04 September 2022 • 19:29

Two dead and five wounded in off-campus shooting incident in Norfolk, Virginia

An off-campus shooting incident in Norfolk, Virginia has left at least seven wounded, including college students.

 

As reported by the BNN Newsroom, an off-campus shooting incident that occurred today, Sunday, September 4, in the city of Norfolk in Virginia has left two people dead, and five more wounded. It is believed that these include college students. The injured have been transferred to a hospital in the area.

According to a statement released by the Norfolk city government, two victims have since died from the injuries they sutained, while five more had non-life-threatening injuries. The deceased have been named as 25-year-old Zabre Miller, and 19-year-old Angelia McKnight.

Norfolk police reported responding to a call about a gunshot disturbance located in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue at around 12 midday. On arrival, they discovered four women and three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

