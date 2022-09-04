By Chris King • 04 September 2022 • 19:29

Two dead and five wounded in off-campus shooting incident in Norfolk, Virginia

An off-campus shooting incident in Norfolk, Virginia has left at least seven wounded, including college students.

As reported by the BNN Newsroom, an off-campus shooting incident that occurred today, Sunday, September 4, in the city of Norfolk in Virginia has left two people dead, and five more wounded. It is believed that these include college students. The injured have been transferred to a hospital in the area.

JUST IN: US – Norfolk, Virginia off-campus shooting incident leaves 7 people wounded including college students in the incident that happened early on Sunday. Seven people were rushed to the hospital for further treatment. pic.twitter.com/ZUVw3HXwgX — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) September 4, 2022

According to a statement released by the Norfolk city government, two victims have since died from the injuries they sutained, while five more had non-life-threatening injuries. The deceased have been named as 25-year-old Zabre Miller, and 19-year-old Angelia McKnight.

Norfolk police reported responding to a call about a gunshot disturbance located in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue at around 12 midday. On arrival, they discovered four women and three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

#NPDNews. Norfolk Police investigating early morning shooting on Killam Avenue. For more information, please visit: https://t.co/4kxFoy4kxU Anyone with information about this shooting can submit an ANONYMOUS tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 https://t.co/qVeZCIp6Vk — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) September 4, 2022

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

