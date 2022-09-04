BREAKING: Unresponsive private jet disappears from flight path over German airspace

By Chris King • 04 September 2022 • 20:01

Unresponsive private jet disappears from flight path over German airspace

A private jet that was destined for the German city of Cologne has reportedly disappeared from its flight path.

A private jet that was en-route to the German city of Cologne this afternoon, Sunday, September 4, has reportedly become unresponsive. All attempts by air-traffic control to contact the pilot have apparently gone unanswered.

The aircraft has changed its scheduled route and is subsequently reported to be heading towards Swedish airspace.

🚨 A german private jet that should have landed in Cologne in #Germany has instead continued towards Swedish airspace without German authorities getting in touch with the pilot or anyone else on board. — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) September 4, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will do our best to keep you updated as more news becomes available.

