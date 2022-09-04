BREAKING: Unresponsive private jet disappears from flight path over German airspace

Russia claims over 50 Pentagon-controlled biological laboratories are located near its borders Close
By Chris King • 04 September 2022 • 20:01

A private jet that was destined for the German city of Cologne has reportedly disappeared from its flight path.

A private jet that was en-route to the German city of Cologne this afternoon, Sunday, September 4, has reportedly become unresponsive. All attempts by air-traffic control to contact the pilot have apparently gone unanswered.

The aircraft has changed its scheduled route and is subsequently reported to be heading towards Swedish airspace.

 

This is a breaking news story and we will do our best to keep you updated as more news becomes available.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

