British holidaymaker has died after plunging from hotel in Majorca

By Annie Dabb • 04 September 2022 • 16:45

Image - Hotel Bellver: Artesia Wells/shutterstock

A British holidaymaker has died after plunging from a sixth floor window of a hotel in Majorca today, Sunday 4th September 2022.

It is believed that the 35 year old British woman was a guest at the Hotel Bellver, who was thought to have been staying at the hotel with her partner. It is unknown whether the alleged partner was in the room at the time when she fell from the sixth floor window.

It has also not been confirmed whether the unnamed woman’s plunge was intentional or an accident. Police are carrying out investigations into the incident, as reported by Metro.

Originally, it had been reported by local press that the British holidaymaker fell on to the seafront promenade, but it has since been revealed that she fell from the back of the building onto Marques de la Cenia street.

Paramedics rushed to the scene as soon as the alarm was raised around 9:30am this morning, and the area was cordoned off whilst police investigated.

A spokesperson for the National Police in Majorca has confirmed that “an investigation has been launched into the death of a British woman at a hotel in Palma this morning.” An autopsy is expected to take place on Monday or Tuesday of the coming week, according to mirror.co.uk

The incident comes after another British woman, 48, died in August of this year after falling from the eighth floor of another hotel in Palma.