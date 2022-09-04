Budget supermarket Aldi raising prices during the Cost of Living Crisis

By Annie Dabb • 04 September 2022 • 10:50

Image - budget supermarket: AlanMorris/shutterstock

As Aldi and Lidl are known in the UK for being budget supermarkets, other supermarkets often have promotions or lower weekly product prices to in order to price match and get customers through their doors and into their aisles.

However, during the Cost of Living crisis, even Aldi have been raising their average product prices.

Supermarkets such as Sainsburys and Tesco have vowed to track and match Aldi prices week-to-week in order to keep prices as low as possible, as reported by manchestereveningnews.co.uk

Both Tesco and Sainsburys have explained that the prices are constantly subject to change at the supermarkets’ own discretion as items are added or removed to the shelves depending on supply and demand.

Product prices depend on things like comparable eating or usage occasion. For example, it is expected that typical Christmas dinner items will become more expensive in December as the Cost of Living crisis continued.

This week though, Aldi have increased the price of their Mince beef by 10p. In line with their Aldi price match policy, as have Sainsburys, showing that no supermarket can afford to cut costs even down to the penny.

Undercutting both supermarket rivals, Tesco opted to keep last weeks £1.69 price for the 500g Mince beef product.

In a statement about their own products, Sainsburys claimed to have “Aldi Price Matched on 150 fresh Sainsbury’s own-label and branded products plus other grocery and frozen products in our larger stores”.

Shoppers can find out which products are the same prices in Aldi and Sainsburys by looking for the Aldi Price Match icon on products in-store and online.

Lidl remains the cheapest supermarket, with Aldi coming in a close second with £9.91 and £10.41 respectively for the cheapest supermarket basket total price, whilst Morrisons remains one of the most expensive.