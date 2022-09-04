By Guest Writer • 04 September 2022 • 17:12

Kris is also an avid wheelchair golfer Credit: The Golf Trust

NEW Estepona homeowner to tackle Mount Snowdon in a wheelchair on September 17 to raise funds for charity Back Up.

On March 22, 2017 Kris Aves had just received a commendation award from the police and was off to celebrate with a beer and a burger with some of his friends.

This was his last memory although people who were there tell him that as they were heading across Westminster Bridge, the vehicle being used for a terrorist attack struck him.

He came out of a coma eight days later unable to move his legs and was told that he had a spinal cord injury so was paralysed.

The father of two saw his life change instantaneously and he had to adapt to live in a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

He was helped considerably by spinal chord injury charity Back Up and they were able to help both him and his family cope with the complete turnaround that their lives had undertaken.

Now as a way of saying thank you, Kris who has recently completed on the purchase of an apartment in Estepona has accepted the challenge to join a team of volunteers who will help him to the top (and back down) of the UK’s tallest peak, Mount Snowdon on September 17.

The intention is not only to raise money for the charity but to help create more awareness for the fantastic work that it undertakes.

Visit https://www.backuptrust.org.uk/ to find out more about the charity and to donate to the appeal.

