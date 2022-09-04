Fifteen more Russian tanks destroyed by Ukraine in latest combat losses update

By Matthew Roscoe • 04 September 2022 • 8:22

ON Sunday, September 4, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian tanks.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further 15 Russian tanks had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Saturday, September 3. This takes the number of Russian tanks lost in Ukraine to 2049.

According to the latest data, another 450 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 49,500.

Twenty-seven more Russian forces’ Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were also destroyed as well as 13 more Russian artillery systems.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of one Russian plane which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 236. Ukraine also confirmed the destruction of one Russian helicopter, taking the total to 206.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Saturday, September 3 in the Donetsk and Kryvyi Rih directions

The loss of the 27 more Russian forces’ Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) now means Ukraine has destroyed 4430, while the destruction of 13 more Russian artillery systems now means that Putin’s army has now lost 1147 in total.

One more Russian MLRS was also destroyed, taking the total lost by Russia’s armed forces to 294.

On Sunday, September 4, it was also reported that Russia is now using outdated S-300 anti-aircraft-guided missiles in Ukraine.

“Due to the lack of high-precision weapons, the enemy began to use outdated S-300 anti-aircraft-guided missiles more often,” an Operational report from the General Staff of Ukraine said on Sunday, September 4.

“More than 500 such missiles were launched on the territory of Ukraine, some of which did not reach the target,” it read.

“The occupiers have several thousand such missiles, but most of them are unsuitable for application.”

