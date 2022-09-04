By Anna Ellis • 04 September 2022 • 13:12

Guardia Civil releases more than 270 illegally captured birds in Valencia. Image: Guardia Civil/Interior Ministry

The traps were operated remotely by means of a rope that caused them to close and capture the specimens that had entered inside.

The agricultural fields were baited with plenty of grain to attract the birds, the Guardia Civil confirmed on Sunday, September 4.

In the centre of the enclosure was another goldfinch used as bait, with one of its legs tied to wood anchored to the ground.

The Guardia Civil has investigated 2 people for using illegal gear to capture more than 270 birds, the vast majority of which are protected.

Due to the breeding season of fringillid birds and with the aim of preventing the capture of protected birds the Guardia Civil has carried out various surveillance activities in this area in recent months.

In the area known as “Camino Bayo”, belonging to the municipality of Liria, in Valencia, several illegal gears were found ready for use as a result of the surveillance activities.

The area was baited with abundant grain used as an attractant for birds.

There were also two 8 metre long and 2-metre-wide Japanese nets installed.

The Guardia Civil also found a tree fenced around its perimeter with chicken eggs and cat food scattered on the ground.

In the tree, there was an opening that facilitated the entry of the birds. This was operated remotely by means of a rope which caused it to close and the specimens that had entered inside to be captured.

The agents carried out an exhaustive examination of the vicinity of the place and found two large nurseries where there were more than 220 caged protected birds, both under national legislation and international conventions.

The birds were in perfect condition and were released into the wild.

The capture of fringillid birds is prohibited by regional, state and international regulations through the European Convention signed by Spain, which is transposed to state and regional regulations.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.