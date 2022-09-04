News anchor Neena Pacholke ‘kills herself after finding another woman’s underwear in home she shared with fiancee’

By Annie Dabb • 04 September 2022 • 12:09

Image - Wasau, Wisconsin: Henryk Sadura/shutterstock

Wisconsin news anchor Neena Pacholke has been found dead in the home she shared with fiancee Kyle Haase, 38, after he allegedly called off their wedding and she discovered another woman’s underwear in their shared home.

The beloved news anchor, who was 27 years old, killed herself after splitting from partner of 2 years Kyle Haase, with whom she had had a “tumultuous two-year romance filled with fights, heavy drinking and rumours of affairs”, as reported by dailymail.co.uk

It was confirmed last Friday 2nd September that the cause of Pacholke’s death, which took place on the 27th August, was suicide. Her body was found in their recently purchased home in Wausau, Wisconsin weeks before they were due to marry, after a concerned friend had called police and requested that they carry out a welfare check on the property.

Haase has made no comment to press sources and immediately hung up when contacted by Daily Mail to give a statement on the incident. Police had previously been called to events in which Haase was in attendance, after it was reported that he “got drunk and belligerent”. After a breast cancer awareness fundraiser in June 2022, Haase was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

Friends have revealed that the couple were “always arguing, and it seemed like Neena was more in love with Kyle than he was with her”. One revealed to DailyMail.com that they have “never liked” Haase.

Pacholke has been remembered by friends and colleagues as a “beautiful person” and an “incredible friend”.