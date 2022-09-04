By Matthew Roscoe • 04 September 2022 • 8:46

Paul Tierney: Arsenal fans fear the worst ahead of clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford. Image: MDI/Shutterstock.com

FOLLOWING some dodgy VAR decisions in the Premier League on Saturday, September 3, referee Paul Tierney began trending on Twitter as Arsenal fans fear the worst ahead of their trip to Manchester United’s Old Trafford.

The hashtag “Paul Tierney” has been trending on social media as Arsenal get ready to face Manchester Utd at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 4.

“Paul Tierney as referee for Manchester United v Arsenal tomorrow and he is from Salford, Greater Manchester. Lee Mason is on VAR and he is also from Manchester…” wrote Twitter user Tara.

Paul Tierney as referee for Manchester United v Arsenal tomorrow and he is from Salford, Greater Manchester. Lee Mason is on VAR and he is also from Manchester… — Tara (@taraAFCx) September 3, 2022

Another wrote: “Tomorrow, we are going to play against Manchester United, 78,000 people at Old Trafford, referee Paul Tierney, his 2 assistant referees, VAR, the chief refereeing officer Howard Webb, Sir Alex Ferguson and all other unseen agents. God help us.”

Tomorrow, we are going to play against Manchester United, 78,000 people at Old Trafford, referee Paul Tierney, his 2 assistant referees, VAR, the chief refereeing officer Howard Webb, Sir Alex Ferguson and all other unseen agents. God help us — Mazi Olisaemeka C. ™ (@OlisaOsega) September 3, 2022

“So, it happens that the referee and var officials for the #MUNARS game are from greater Manchester. Too much of a coincidence. Am even more scared of Paul Tierney than man u itself,” another person wrote.

So, it happens that the referee and var officials for the #MUNARS game are from greater Manchester. Too much of a coincidence. Am even more scared of Paul Tierney than man u itself — Vidricø Ars (@VidricIvanovit2) September 4, 2022

However, it is not just the Manchester connection that has worried Gunners fans.

It is also the shocking decisions made by VAR on Saturday, September 3, which enraged Match of the Day pundit, Alan Shearer.

"Players and managers have been let down today." 💬@alanshearer says it has been a "terrible day" after several controversial VAR decisions.#MOTD pic.twitter.com/E1qxi2lmjz — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) September 3, 2022

“Looking at the VAR decisions on Saturday. Eagerly looking forward to a blockbuster finish tonight thanks to Paul Tierney and co 🥲🙂” one person wrote.

Looking at the VAR decisions on Saturday. Eagerly looking forward to a blockbuster finish tonight thanks to Paul Tierney and co 🥲🙂 — Ankur Sengupta (@ankursg) September 4, 2022

Another person wrote: “It’s frustrating and unacceptable how the officials have forced the defeat on West Ham. Arsenal are hugely deprived of correct decisions all the time, and their rivals always seem to get the favour, which affects the top 4 race. Paul Tierney to deal with tomorrow. Unbearable.”

It's frustrating and unacceptable how the officials have forced the defeat on West Ham. Arsenal are hugely deprived of correct decisions all the time, and their rivals always seem to get the favor, which affects the top 4 race. Paul Tierney to deal with tomorrow. Unbearable. — Arsenalism™ (@goonerverse_) September 3, 2022

“There was no foul against Ramsdale when Arsenal played villa, but there was a foul on Mendy against west ham, make it make sense, where is the consistency in the Premier League? Expect Paul Tierney to do something similar tomorrow,” said another.

There was no foul against Ramsdale when Arsenal played villa, but there was a foul on Mendy against west ham, make it make sense, where is the consistency in the Premier league? Expect Paul Tierney to do something similar tomorrow. — Tierney & Saka (@babyface2000ad) September 3, 2022

Another person on Twitter said: “This league is 100% corrupt, and now I’m dreading what Paul Tierney will let happen at Old Trafford tomorrow.”

This league is 100% corrupt, and now I’m dreading what Paul Tierney will let happen at Old Trafford tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/S91Z6xe7dS — Alex Gam (@AlexGam2013) September 3, 2022

“After watching all these incidents and the decisions made, am scared of what Paul Tierney will do at OT. Arsenal should just be aware that they will be playing vs 12 men,” another person said.

After watching all these incidents and the decisions made, am scared of what Paul Tierney will do at OT. Arsenal should just be aware that they will be playing vs 12 men. @premierleague @FA_PGMOL @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/Z5FoBO8gqB — Musa (@LugaliaAndega) September 4, 2022

While another person joked: “TL meltdown when Paul Tierney gets his cousin Kieran Tierney sent off.”

TL meltdown when Paul tierney gets his cousin Kieran tierney sent off. pic.twitter.com/o00f8mBN9l — Claarteta (@hariharan__1) September 4, 2022

