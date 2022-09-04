PIOC party claims better facilities are needed for Orihuela Costa youth

By Linda Hall • 04 September 2022 • 20:00

ORIHUELA COSTA: PIOC parties claimed the important area is overlooked Photo credit: PIOC

EVEN during periods of austerity, Orihuela has spent staggering amounts on cultural events throughout the year for the young.

“In contrast there was and still is a total lack of any provision of youth services for Orihuela Costa’s young,” said Peter Houghton of the Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa (PIOC).

“This is in stark contrast to the range of facilities for the youth of Orihuela city where the youngsters can visit the municipal Youth centre.”

He pointed out that there is no Orihuela Costa youth centre or even a proposal for one.

“A purpose-built cultural centre with youth facilities on the coast is a priority, but in the meantime there is no reason why the Civic Centre couldn’t be opened of an evening to provide a suitable venue,” he suggested.

“The Civic Centre stands empty every evening so there would be no conflict over usage with other groups currently using this building,” Peter said.

He also reminded all those residents intending to vote in next year’s municipal election to watch out for PIOC events around the coast. “These will explain the registration process,” Peter said.

“Remember that you need to be a resident for at least three years and you can help by checking on the Padron that your details are correct, especially your address.”

For more information, visit the www.PIOC.es website.

